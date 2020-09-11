Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

McAllen ISD distributes mobile hotspots to students

Local News
MCALLEN, Texas – On Friday McAllen ISD shipped out more than 5,000 mobile hotspots to students. They are designed to help students learn virtually at a faster pace.

Lisa Cavazos, McAllen ISD Director of Student Outreach said, “Everyone of our McAllen ISD students have a smart device, either a Chromebook or an iPad. This is that next level, now we can connect those devices to the internet, and have them engage in classwork, synchronized and asynchronized learning and have them connect with their teachers and classmates.”

The hotspots are being distributed by campus via curbside pickup.

