McAllen ISD declares educators as frontline workers, hopes Texas does the same

MCALLEN (KVEO) — The McAllen Independent School District has declared Texas educators as frontline workers in an effort to prioritize them for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district’s board of trustees approved the resolution on Monday from a recommendation from State Board of Education member Ruben Cortez.

Cortez called on all school districts in Region One, which encompasses the Rio Grande Valley and four other counties, to request Governor Greg Abbott to declare Texas educators as frontline workers so that they are prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Texas public school workers are essential to the day-to-day operations of a school district and are critical for the resumption of live, face-to-face instruction,” states the district in a release.

The COVID-19 vaccine was shipped to Texas for the first time this week. More than 200 thousand doses of the vaccine were sent out across the state to be allocated for frontline workers.

The state has yet to add education personnel to the definition of frontline workers but school districts hope the state can ratify their recommendation.