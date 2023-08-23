McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen held a news conference Wednesday to celebrate its 10-year partnership with McAllen I.S.D. in hosting the Holiday Parade.

At the event, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos announced this year’s theme — South Pole Dream Land.

Students from McAllen Memorial High School, McAllen High School and Rowe High School attended the event.

Cheerleaders and band members from each school performed for the city commission.

The city will announce eight more announcements before the grand parade.