MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District has lifted the secure lockout at all 30 campuses.

Following reports of a suspicious vehicle to authorities, all McAllen ISD campuses were placed on secure lockout Thursday morning, according to McAllen ISD.

The vehicle was described as a white or tan F-150 seen traveling southbound.

With the priority of safety on all campuses, the district announced the secure lockout as an extra precaution as there was no direct threat.

Shortly after the original announcement, McAllen ISD lifted the secure lockout and plans to resume as normal.

McAllen ISD thanked the community for its patience and support as they worked to update the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.