McAllen ISD begins ticket sales for sporting events, safety procedures enforced

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN, Texas — Football season has returned for the McAllen ISD and with it a few changes.

The district announced new procedures for ticket sales have been put into place. The district said it is for safety reasons. Tickets for school sporting events are now online.

Paula Gonzalez, McAllen ISD Athletic Director said, “Limited capacity has also been introduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. All spectators will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entry.”

Ticket priority will be given to football, cheer, band, parents and families. Student ticket sales are limited to 100 and any remaining tickets are then open to the General Public.

