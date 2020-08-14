McAllen ISD begins distributing electronic devices to students

MCALLEN, Texas — The distribution of Google Chromebooks and iPads to McAllen ISD students is underway. Friday morning the the district began handing out personal electronic devices in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Elementary students will receive iPads while middle school and high school students will be receiving Chromebooks.

The district is asking parents to drive up and remain in their vehicles. Staff will bring the devices so everything is done outdoors and safety precautions are taken.

The first day of class for McAllen ISD students is Monday, Aug. 24.

The district said schools will be closed for in-class instruction for at least the first four weeks of the school year. All students and all teachers will work from home and teaching will be online.

