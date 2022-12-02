MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD high school seniors can now get their private pilot license.

The district is offering a new aviation course for students wanting to learn how to fly planes.

“I’ve been pondering the idea of what it would be like to fly. But it’s very expensive to learn. So I heard about this opportunity and I was like, I need to get on this. I signed up right away. I’m so thankful that I got in,” said Alexis Trujillo, McAllen ISD aviation student.

The district is offering an aviation course that not only allows students to learn how to fly and earn flight hours but also earns them their private pilot license as well as their commercial drone operator license.

Students will earn over 40 flight hours by the end of the school year. A pilot certification can cost between $15,000 to $20,000. With students taking this course not only is it giving them a headstart in their careers but also helps reduce the cost.

“This is an incredibly good opportunity for them. An opportunity that has never been offered at the high school level before in the history of the Rio Grande Valley. The importance of this program is that it matures them very quickly. It puts a lot of power into their hands. It allows them to figure out their capabilities,” shared Instructor Hector Zuniga.

The course currently has 12 students enrolled but hopes to double next year. Students have started to put their knowledge to the test and have already started accumulating flight hours.

“It’s just the feeling of being up in the air. You get up there, and you can see the sights all around you. You look down, there are houses, there are fields, and it’s everything that you haven’t gotten to explore on foot. I grew up in a small neighborhood in McAllen. So going up there and seeing everything below me, knowing there is more out there. It’s an amazing experience,” added Ryan Villareal, aviation student.

The program is currently being offered at McAllen High School, but anyone in the district can enroll.