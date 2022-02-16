MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — Employees of the McAllen Independent School District (ISD) will soon receive an additional stipend aimed at retaining workers.

On Monday, the McAllen ISD school board voted 6 to 1 in favor of paying a $2 thousand stipend to district employees. The measure includes all employees who work at least 27.5 hours for the district, including bus drivers and bus aides.

This stipend replaces a measure that was issued to pay employees two separate $1 thousand stipends in December 2022 and December 2023. This stipend will be paid on March 11, 2022.

School board members used money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds awarded to the district to pay for the stipend. The stipend is both a way for the district to thank employees for their work in the pandemic and an incentive to retain teachers and other employees.

The only opposing vote came from Debbie Crane Aliseda, school board secretary, who agreed with the notion of paying a stipend to teachers but disagreed that awarding money to other employees would help retain teachers.

“Giving $2 thousand to a receptionist who was hired three weeks ago that answers the phone in the textbook warehouse who was not here in the pandemic that did not turn their dining room table into a classroom, that will retain teachers?” asked Crane Aliseda. “Giving $2 thousand to an administrator that already makes $30 thousand more than a teacher, that will retain teachers?”

She introduced other options that incentivize teachers over other employees and suggested the school board hold off on making a decision on this matter.

However, other board members felt that the district operates as a team and everyone deserves a fair share.