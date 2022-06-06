MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD Summer School program has begun and will implement safety protocols for all students.
According to the district, McAllen city school parks will continue to follow the normal school day gate closure schedule.
The following parks located at McAllen ISD will only be open to the public Monday through Friday during the times listed below.
All parks listed will be open Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m.
Summer school hours are Monday through Friday, June 1 through August 4; from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Jackson Elementary School 501 Harvey Avenue
- Roosevelt Elementary School 4801 South 26th Street
- Seguin Elementary 2200 N 29th Street
Summer school hours are Monday through Friday, June 1 through June 9; from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Escandon Elementary 2901 Colbath Avenue
- Summer school hours are Monday through Friday, May 31 through June 23; from 1 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Navarro Elementary School 2100 W Hackberry Avenue