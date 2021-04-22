McAllen International Airport begins flights to Monterrey

MCALLEN, Texas — On Thursday the city of McAllen celebrated the inaugural Aeromar flight to Monterrey.

The partnership was announced in March and will provide non-stop service to Monterrey International Airport. The flight is available on Thursdays and Sundays.

The inaugural flight had all 72 seats filled and the McAllen mayor said it is an exciting moment the city is celebrating.

“A short trip, a relatively inexpensive trip, come up for a weekend or come up for longer I think it’s a great opportunity for us to restore our relationship with Monterrey and making it as strong as it ever was,” said Mayor Jim Darling.

Promotional fares start at $118.