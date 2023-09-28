MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport was named the official airport for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

“The collaboration between the McAllen International Airport and UTRGV Athletics will provide our student athletes with opportunities that have never been experienced before,” Joaquin “J.J.” Zamora, McAllen City Commissioner District 2 said.

McAllen International Airport will also provide giveaways and experiences for UTRGV students.

“Fans from all over will use McAllen International Airport to fly in for home games and out for away games,” Zamora said.

The first giveaway is a trip for two to a UTRGV football road game during the 2025 season.

The winner will fly from McAllen International Airport with hotel accommodations, ground transportation, and tickets to the game provided by UTRGV Athletics.

“We have people flying here all the time. We recruit faculty through here. 420 athletes. Think about about another 250 with the band. The spirit team is also increasing,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said. “This is a terrific partnership. This isn’t the end. It’s the beginning.”