McAllen International Airport announces flights to Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta

MCALLEN, Texas — On Thursday the McAllen International Airport made another major travel announcement.

The airport announced non-stop flights from McAllen International to Guadalajara, Mexico with extended service to Puerto Vallarta.

Airport officials said flights begin at 10 a.m. on June 10 and then every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday with the same for Puerto Vallarta. Return flights to McAllen from both locations occur on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

“Guadalajara is important because of its industrial growth, research, and being a business city but also a tourist city,” said Mayor Jim Darling.

Introductory flight prices begin at $99 each way to Guadalajara and $109 each way to Puerto Vallarta.

For more information click here.