McAllen Inter City-Christian Program fundraiser aims to support youth media training

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Inter City-Christian Youth Program (ICYP) is hosting its first fundraising program.

The organization is known to provide hands-on media training to keep kids away from becoming negatively involved with the juvenile justice system.

Throughout the organization, students learn how to control an audio board, use the proper types of microphones, to write, announce, edit, record, and play their own shows.

ICYP’s fundraising campaign will run until Sept 12.

All funding collected will go directly towards after-school youth radio classes for at-risk youth in the Rio Grande Valley.

The campaign is offering discounted water park tickets to Beach Park at Isla Blanca. Tickets are $35 and anyone interested is encouraged to contact the program director.

Tickets can be picked up at the McAllen Creative Incubator located at 601 N. Main St. in McAllen, Studio #2 or call (956) 789-0702 to make arrangements for delivery