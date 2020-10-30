countdown
McAllen Housing Authority receives $493K from federal grant

Local News
File photo of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. (Nexstar File Photo/Phil Prazan)

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Housing Authority announced it was awarded a federal grant of $493,035.

The monies are to help public housing authorities assist very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled in affording decent, safe, and sanitary housing during the coronavirus outbreak, said the news release.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced the funding was appropriated by Congress through the CARES Act. It comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as a part of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program.

“Texans continue to struggle under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated economic downturn, and I am committed to doing all I can to fight the virus and encourage economic recovery across the state. This federal grant will achieve one of the basic goals of the CARES Act: helping McAllen’s most at-risk communities stay afloat during these challenging times.” said Senator Cornyn.

