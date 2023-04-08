MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 9th annual McAllen Sunset Live Concert Music Festival returns this Saturday.

The event starts at 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the McAllen Convention Center Oval Park, located at 700 Convention Center Blvd.

Admission and parking is free and open to the public. Additionally, the festival is for all ages and is pet friendly, perfect for a family night out.

Local and international artists will be featured performers at the festival.

There will be food trucks, live music and an artisan marketplace.

The line-up schedule for the festival is the following:

Yoga class by Quiet Mind Yoga begins at 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

by begins at 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Maria D’Luz + Her Big Band , performs at 7:00 p.m.

, performs at 7:00 p.m. Ruben V , is scheduled to perform at 8:00 p.m.

, is scheduled to perform at 8:00 p.m. Jay Sol, performs at 9:00 p.m.

Maria D’Luz + Her Big Band, from Brownsville, performs a vast amount of genres which includes, pop, jazz, flamenco, R&B, dance and Latin.

Ruben V, from San Antonio, hit the genres of blues rock and Latin, with a beat that will surely get you off your feet.

Jay Sol, from McAllen, has a more modern take in R&B and pop beats, creating the perfect finishing act for the event.