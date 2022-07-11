MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On the two-year anniversary of their death, the city of McAllen hosted a plaque unveiling ceremony at the Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center to honor the fallen.

In 2020, McAllen Police Officers Edelmiro Garza, Jr. and Ismael Chavez, Jr., were killed in the line of duty when responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Today is the two-year anniversary of their death.

The City of McAllen in partnership with the McAllen Police Department honored the fallen with a plaque at the Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center, which was named after the officers last year.