MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is honoring the Independence of Central America and Mexico with a display of flags at the McAllen City Hall during the month of September.
The City of McAllen is partnering with the Consulates of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico to raise the flags.
The flag rotation and ceremonies for raising the flags are as follows:
- El Salvador 7:30 a.m. Sept. 6
- Guatemala 7:30 a.m. Sept. 13
- Honduras 7:30 a.m. Sept. 20
- Mexico 7:30 a.m. Sept. 27