MCALLEM, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Today marks the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On Dec. 7, 1941, hundreds of Japanese bombers attacked the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack and some 1,100 more were wounded.

To mark the occasion, the city of McAllen held its annual Pearl Harbor remembrance day ceremony.

As one veterans tells u, it’s important for people to remember history in order to teach the next generation.