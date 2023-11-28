MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Holiday Parade is around the corner and tickets are still available.

The 10th anniversary of the McAllen Holiday Parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium located at 2001 N. Bicentennial Blvd.

The parade will be hosted by Mario Lopez, Linda Tovar and Argentine-Puerto Rican Actor Julian Gil.

Special guests will appear during the parade such as Dallas Cowboy players Micheal Irvin, Drew Pearson, Miss Universe Andrea Meza and more.

Over 50 illuminated floats, 13 marching bands and 35 giant spinning balloons will be featured at the parade.

Viewers can watch the McAllen Holiday Parade stream at 6 p.m. at ValleyCentral.com.