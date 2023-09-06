MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen announced its annual Holiday Parade will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

The McAllen Holiday Parade, presented by H-E-B, will bring together celebrities and current stars to ring in the festivities.

Actor and television host Mario Lopez along with Linda Tovar, senior manager of public affairs at H-E-B, will cohost this year’s McAllen Holiday Parade.

Former Dallas Cowboys players Tony Hill and Drew Pearson will also make an appearance at McAllen Holiday Parade 2023.

“We invite everyone to come on out. It’s going to be a great 10th year celebration,” Tovar said. “This is something special for the City of McAllen and all of the community.”

Community organization Valley Aids Council will be sponsoring the event.

The McAllen Holiday Parade will take place Saturday, December 2 at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium located on 2001 N. Bicentennial Blvd.