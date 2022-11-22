MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Organizers of the McAllen Holiday Parade announced the entertainment for the ‘Christmas in the Park’ celebration.

The event, set for Dec. 2-3, includes performances by Texas Storm Band, Inevitable, Lucky Joe, and Solido from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Dec. 3, performances include Gatos Locos, Revista Expresion, Texas Storm Band, Jay Treviño y Xplosion Tejana, and Tejas Bros. from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Christmas in the Park celebration is free all day and parking and a ride shuttle provided by Metro McAllen in partnership with South Texas College.

The fun begins on Dec. 1, at 5 p.m. with unlimited carnival rides good for that night only. Unlimited carnival ride bracelets can be purchased on-site for $15 and every other night for $20.