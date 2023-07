MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is kicking off its Christmas in July event.

The City, along with H-E-B and Bert Ogden Auto Group, are kicking off the 10-year anniversary of the largest illuminated holiday and helium balloon parade in Texas.

City officials will also announce the theme for the 2023 presentation of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the winners of the 2022 McAllen Holiday Shoebox Parade, event details and other announcements.