McAllen Holiday Parade announces 2020 guests

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The City of McAllen announced this year’s celebrities and the first frontline hero grand marshall for the McAllen Holiday Parade.

During a press conference held Friday, it was announced the Mario Lopez, television personality, producer and actor, and Lorena Abreu, professional parkour athlete, actress and stuntwoman and McAllen native, would be the celebrity guests at the parade.

Earlier, officials announced the Grand Marshalls of 2020 would be those working on the front lines of COVID-19.

Those chosen include, Shane Gagnon, Lead Custodian at South Texas College, Josue Mendez, McAllen police officer, Diana Castillo, Teacher At McAllen Independent School District, and Carlos Ibarra, Registered Nurse at South Texas Health Systems.

According to a press release, there is still time for the community to nominate frontline heroes. The deadline to submit a name is November 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Because of the pandemic, this year the parade will be transmitted over television.

“One of the elements that really separates the McAllen Holiday Parade, presented by H-E-B, is the participation of celebrities,” said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling in a press relesase. “This year will include celebrities which will allow everyone at home an up-close and personal look at them, as they will be coming into their homes on the television broadcast.”

The 7th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade is scheduled for Dec. 5.