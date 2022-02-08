MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos held McAllen’s annual State of the City Address on Tuesday.

During his speech, Mayor Villalobos said the city has a challenging year in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, despite the challenges the City of McAllen is aiming to improve even more in the future.

In a packed McAllen Convention Center, Mayor Villalobos highlighted some of the major challenges the city faced including a mass influx of migrants at the border. During his speech, Villalobos stated the city was able to get more than $20 Million in federal funding to help test migrants from COVID-19 and to provide them shelter.

“We had thousands and thousands coming in and at times made it very difficult and we should not burden our taxpayers,” Villalobos said. “With immigration issues, the federal government stepped up and allocated the necessary funds to assist us to take care of that.”

McAllen also highlighted its lowest crime rate in 37 years. With the growing population, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said it will be a challenge to maintain that.

“Part of our responsibility is always looking forward, looking to the future and having a sufficient planning in place to keep and maintain and if not improve on what we have done so far,” Rodriguez said.

Other announcements included a new state-of-the-art training facility for the McAllen Fire Department, a $363,000 investment to remodel small business storefronts, and a sales tax surge of 22.95%.

The City of McAllen is also investing over $40 Million to improve drainage in area neighborhoods, after two major flooding events in the last four years. So far the city has completed 26 drainage projects.

“The city has learned a lot about our risk our areas of town that have had the most amount of flooding and so we took the knowledge that we have gained to make improvements in those specific areas, ” said District 3 City Commissioner Omar Quintanilla.