MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen has recorded a sales tax allocation of $10.6 million for February 2023–a record for the city’s largest monthly sales tax remittance, officials said.

According to a news release from the city that is a 7.94% increase from last year’s revenue generated in retail sales for the same month of December (2022 vs 2021), when McAllen collected a record $9.8 million in sales tax revenue.

“Sales tax revenue is not only a boost for economic development for our community but also, helps to provide property tax relief to McAllen taxpayers, allowing the City of McAllen to have one of the lowest property tax rates in the Rio Grande Valley,” said McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E. “This allows the City of McAllen to continually invest in the quality of life for our residents and all who come to work, play, shop, or do other business in the city.”

Year-to-date sales tax allocation for McAllen is up 5.81% from last year.