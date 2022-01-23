McAllen High School theatre taking the stage despite COVID challenges

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The pandemic has impacted school programs for almost two years now. Those disruptions also include the performing arts. Despite the challenges, the McAllen High School theatre troop is still taking the stage.

“I love it because you get put into a trance,” said McAllen High Junior, Evie Shirah. “Whenever you are performing or at rehearsal and it’s just great leaving that trance and being like, Wow! I was just in a trance.”

Preparing for a live musical is not an easy task. Students involved at McHi Theatre said they’ve always looked forward to giving their audience an escape from reality, but COVID didn’t allow them to do that for almost a year.

“The hardest part of it was not having an audience because I feel that theatre is for the audience and audience experience,” said McAllen High Senior, Alejandra Tamez. “Not being able to have that it felt like what we were doing for me was not theatre anymore.”

But within the last year, McHi Theatre has slowly returned to performing in front of an audience, with their latest production, Carrie The Musical. Students said being able to do this performance is a win for them, despite all of the uncertainty.

“We figured it out and coming back was nice because considering that we have kept working even individually it’s easier to pick things right back from where we left,” said McAllen High Junior, Vivienne West.

Carrie The Musical is McHi Theatre’s fifth production during the pandemic. After months of masked-up rehearsals and social distancing, students were finally prepared to perform in front of an audience which made a world of difference.

“It’s so nice hearing a response to what you are doing and when you are performing and hearing them laugh even hearing a few little gasps,” Tamez said. “We’re doing Carrie now and you just get so many cool responses, and it really fuels you and gives you more energy.”

“It feels amazing to get feedback from everyone and just feel so professional while doing it as well,” Shirah said.

But this is certainly not the last production these students will be a part of. Even though the theatre is not completely back to normal, the show carries on.

“It’s just fantastic to be all together and to work so hard for something that has paid off,” Shirah said.