MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen High School basketball player was arrested on a sexual assault charge.

According to officials, Darren Manriquez, a student at McAllen High School, was arrested on March 8 by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

Deputies responded to a report of sexual assault on Feb. 6 in Edinburg and learned from the concerned mother of a 17-year-old female that she had been sexually assaulted by a classmate, identified as Manriquez.

The mother told deputies that her daughter was sexually assaulted after a night out at a friend’s house.

The victim told authorities that Manriquez sexually assaulted her despite repeated times of telling him to “stop.” An arrest warrant was issued soon after for Manriquez.

Manriquez was charged and given a $10 thousand bond. He posted it and was released from custody on Tuesday.

The case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review, according to officials.

Manriquez plays for the McAllen High Bulldogs basketball team. The team’s season ended on March 4 against Boerne-Champion in San Antonio in the Sweet 16 round of the state tournament. Manriquez played in the game.

McAllen Independent School District stated that the district follows the disciplinary procedures outlined in the Student Code of Conduct in cases like these.