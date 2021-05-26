McAllen Health and Code Enforcement continues spraying for mosquitos across the city

Source: City of McAllen Facebook

MCALLEN, Texas — The city of McAllen announced health & code enforcement crews will continue mosquito spraying efforts across the city on Wednesday.

The city said that spraying is dependent on weather conditions such as rain and wind speeds. Spraying will begin at the far north and south end of the city simultaneously.

A team of seven sprayers will work their way to the center of town & should be done in approximately 2 to 3 days, said the news release.

For mosquito concerns please call 956-681-3111 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 956-681-1900 after hours.

