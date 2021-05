MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday night, the Mcallen fire department responded to a house fire, where they helped save some furry companions.

All occupants of the house were able to evacuate safely, according to a tweet. However, four dogs and one parrot needed rescuing.

After the rescue, firefighters used oxygen masks designed specifically for dogs to help rehabilitate the pets from the smoke inhalation.

“All pets are safe & sound,” the tweet stated.