McAllen Fire responds to house fire, resuscitates dog

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Fire Department responded to a house fire with two dogs trapped inside, firefighters resuscitated one of the dogs.

On Tuesday, the McAllen Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1713 Fern Avenue in McAllen.

Firefighters quickly got to work and were notified of two dogs within the home.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed by firefighters, according to the McAllen Fire Department.

One of the dogs was able to be resuscitated, the other dog died.

