MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A home fully engulfed with fire on Thursday with one person inside.

The McAllen Fire Department responded to a structure fire that fully engulfed a home at 913 S 17 1/2 Street in McAllen.

McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz said that one person, that was in the home at the time of the fire, was taken out of the home and is being evaluated by EMS.

The fire is now out, Schultz added.