MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Fire Department reported that there is a gas leak in the city.

The leak is affecting those in the area of N. 2nd St. and Fern Ave.

Road closures are in effect in the area and all McAllen residents are asked to avoid traveling there.

Texas Gas is on the scene, repairing the leak. The repairs are expected to take four to eight hours.