MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that lasted seven hours Sunday.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria said the fire started at the warehoused on South 23 Street and Military Highway.

Gloria said the warehouses house plenty of produce and synthetic materials such as plastic plates, cups, forks, knives etc.

The fire lasted until 3 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no injuries reported, according to Gloria.