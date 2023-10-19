MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Fire Department celebrated its new fire engine with a traditional push-back ceremony Thursday morning.

City officials gathered to push the new engine into the fire station, a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s.

Photo credit: City of McAllen

The new engine includes a 750 gallon on-board water tank including a 1,500 gallons per minute water pump and specialized vehicle rescue equipment.

“Today is an awesome day, not just for the McAllen firefighters, but of course in turn to the citizens of McAllen,” McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria said.

The truck will be permanently stationed at the upcoming Fire Station 8, to serve the northside McAllen area.

Fire Station 8 is currently under construction around the Tres Lagos area.

“We are under construction right now for the fire station, but the crews are already in service and the brand new truck and equipment is already in service,” Gloria said.

The estimated completion date for Fire Station #8 is October 2024.