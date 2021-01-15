McAllen fire department looking for suspect involved in arson investigation

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The McAllen fire department is looking for a man that is believed to be involved in an arson investigation.

The arson was reported on Aug. 17 at a residence on Ware road and Queta Ave, around 1:14 a.m. McAllen police said a Ford passenger vehicle was damaged by fire.

Credit: McAllen Police Department

Officials are looking for a man that was wearing a blue t shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap the day of the incident.

The man is believed to have left the scene in a Ford pick-up truck, with an extended single cab, older model, running boards, appearing to be white over gold.

If you know the identity or the whereabouts of the man, you are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.