McAllen Fire department isolates fire at composting facility

MCALLEN, Texas — McAllen Fire department officials said a mulch fire at the city’s composting facility has been isolated.

According to McAllen Assistant Fire Chief Juan Gloria, the call came in at 11:08 a.m. on Sunday. The fire burned two rows of mulch 15 to 20 feet in length, and 50 feet wide.

Chief Gloria said an investigation is underway, they do not suspect vandalism. McAllen Fire department along with the Edinburg Fire department and Hidalgo County PCT. 4 assisted with mobile water tankers.

The bulk of the fire containment is being handled by the McAllen Public Works Department with heavy equipment such as loaders, excavators, and dump trucks said Chief Gloria.

Gloria added that no property is in danger, no injuries or fatalities reported.