McAllen Fire Department holds push-back ceremony, adds new fire truck

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— The McAllen Fire Department held a push-back ceremony on Tuesday for its most recent addition—engine number five.

The fire truck is equipped with a 300-gallon water tank and a telescoping aerial platform 100 feet tall. The truck is equipped with a 2,000 gallons per minute water pump and specialized vehicle rescue equipment.

Push-back ceremonies are a fire department tradition back to when firefighters used horses. Fire Chief Jim Schultz said that before there were engines fire departments used horses to pull a fire apparatus to fires.

“When the apparatus came to the station after a call- the firefighters instead of trying to back up an apparatus a fire apparatus with horses attached, they would detach the horses and push the apparatus back in by hand,” Schultz said.

Now the tradition of pushing a truck into the station continues, as McAllen invested in the truck that City Manager Roal Rodriguez says has a $1.6 million value to the community.

Click here to watch a push-back ceremony recap by the City of McAllen.