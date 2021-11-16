McAllen FD responding to ‘large fire’

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Fire Department responded to a large fire near the area of 26th Street and U.S 83. Business.

The City of McAllen is advising motorists to avoid the area until further notice as crews work to extinguish the fire.

The McAllen Fire Department received an initial call at 1:15 p.m. that there was a fire. Upon arrival, they were able to determine that the fire occurred at recycling yard, and involves compressed carboard and recycled plastic, according to Juan Gloria, Assistant Fire Chief of the McAllen Fire Department.

There were no injuries caused by the fire, according to Gloria.

McAllen FD and McAllen police are on the scene, and the situation is under control, according to a Facebook post from the City of McAllen.