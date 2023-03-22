McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Fire Department conducted a traditional “push-back” ceremony after receiving a new firefighting apparatus truck Tuesday morning.

The new unit was granted to the McAllen Fire Department from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Juan Gloria, Deputy Chief at the McAllen Fire Department, explains the new fire truck is designed specifically for airport emergencies.

“It [fire truck] comes with all the usual capacity for water, foam and a few other agents that are specific for fuel fires for specific airplanes,” Gloria said.

The new truck features a 1,500-gallon-on-board water tank, a high extendable reach turret, a 2,000 gallons per minute water pump, foam concentrate capacity of 210 gallons and dry-chemical fire suppression agent of 500 pounds.

“It also has the ability to pierce through the actual fuselage of the plane in the event of some kind of fire inside it will go through it and literally inject water inside for faster extinguishment,” Gloria said.

The fire truck will be stationed at McAllen Fire Substation number four located on 2800 S. 10th St.