McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Fire Department is urging the community about fire safety and prevention after two house fires in November that occurred days apart left two people dead.

The McAllen Fire Department provided an update Wednesday on the two deadly fires, cautioning residents to practice fire safety.

As the Valley prepares for colder temperatures, more people are expected to use appliances such as space heaters to keep warm.

McAllen Fire officials are using these incidents to warn the community about fire safety and prevention.

“We need to remember that when it comes to space heaters, we need to have at least three feet of space between the space heater and any combustible material regardless if it is the sofas, curtains during this time Christmas trees,” Juan Gloria, McAllen Assistant Fire Chief said.

Gloria urges the importance of smoke detectors, generators and having an evacuation plan in case of a fire. He says it is important to maintain the devices and that generators should only be used out in an open ventilated area.