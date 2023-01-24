MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen City Commission terminated its contract with MedCare EMS, after “unreasonable and unjustified demands” were made, a release from the city stated.

According to agenda documents, on Monday the commission rejected the demands and accepted MedCare EMS’s notice to terminate its contract for the delivery of emergency medical services to the city effective Feb. 22. The action was taken after an executive session in which the commission met with the city attorney regarding the manner.

According to a release from the city, during the last several months the city has repeatedly met with, discussed and provided MedCare with “reasonable options to provide emergency medical services.”

“The decision to accept MedCare EMS’s notification to terminate the contract was made only after careful consideration and exhaustion of all reasonable options,” the statement read.

According to the release, the city has made arrangements to provide uninterrupted emergency medical services with an established ambulance service and over 127 clinical professionals.