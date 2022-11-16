McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Driving around in McAllen you may have noticed several signs with new businesses beginning to open their doors to the community.

City leaders say this economic boost will not only create jobs but also attract more families to the Valley.

“I’m looking forward to being able to grow other people’s careers and create this into their lifestyle,” assistant general manager with Dave’s Hot Chicken Maxine Plancarte said.

One of the many businesses that have opened was Dutch Bros next to Target and Peter Piper Pizza.

“We’re big fans of like trying different coffee places out and stuff like that so we were really excited when we heard Dutch brothers was opening up,” customer Gabriel Mata said.

Cars filled the parking lot of Dutch Bros coffee which is a new spot that opened and attracting so many from across the Valley.

“We tried Dunkin, Starbucks, a lot of them and just so another spot to go to is you know just an exciting opportunity,” Mata said.

Retail and business development leaders with the City of McAllen say the goal with these new businesses is to design McAllen into a destination area and more.

“We are drawing tourist and consumers in to shop, to dine, to stay the night, but not only that we want them to really root here,” director of retail and business development with the City of McAllen Rebecca Olaguibel said.

Dave’s Hot Chicken served their first guests with their soft opening and were welcomed by the McAllen chamber of commerce.

Owner Najib Haidar has lived in McAllen for nine years and says he wanted to open a business here to bring something exciting to the city.

“I wanted to do it before cities like Austin and San Antonio because I’m proud of this place and I think that it’s time that the valley shines and we start getting all these businesses that are really cool here first,” Haidar said.

“I feel like our retailers and developers like landing here in McAllen because we have the formula that works for them,” Olaguibel said.

City of McAllen leaders say the new mix of businesses opening in the area not only provides economic growth but will also create more job opportunities.

“This is going to open up so many jobs just now we needed like 80 people to just staff one store so there’s plenty of opportunity for growth,” Plancarte.

Owners with Dave’s Hot Chicken also say they plan to open even more businesses across the Valley in the future.