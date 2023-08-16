MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drivers in McAllen are being asked to avoid the area of 23rd St. under I-2 due to a rollover.

Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

According to a release from the city, an 18-wheeler rolled over and is stuck under the bridge. The 18-wheeler appears to have been heading southbound before rolling over.

McAllen Fire and Police Departments are on the scene to help direct traffic. There are also six wreckers on the scene.

Drivers can expect extreme delays in the area and are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.