McAllen District 4 Commissioner race to go to runoff

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen held the election for District 4 Commissioner on Saturday and released the unofficial results.
The unofficial results are as follows.
|Pablo Garcia
|247
|45.49%
|Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo
|225
|41.44%
|Javier Salazar
|71
|13.08%
No candidate received 50 percent plus one, so the top two candidates will be going to a runoff election, the City of McAllen said in a Facebook post.
The City also said that canvassing will take place on Jan. 27, where officials will also announce the date for the runoff election between Pablo Garcia and Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo.