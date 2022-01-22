McAllen District 4 Commissioner race to go to runoff

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen held the election for District 4 Commissioner on Saturday and released the unofficial results.

The unofficial results are as follows.

Pablo Garcia 247 45.49% Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo 225 41.44% Javier Salazar 71 13.08% Unofficial City Commissioner, District 4 Results (Source: City of McAllen)

No candidate received 50 percent plus one, so the top two candidates will be going to a runoff election, the City of McAllen said in a Facebook post.

The City also said that canvassing will take place on Jan. 27, where officials will also announce the date for the runoff election between Pablo Garcia and Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo.