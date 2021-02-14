Closing or Delays

McAllen delaying opening services on Monday due to cold weather

MCALLEN (KVEO) — The city of McAllen is delaying the start time of some of its services on Monday in light of freezing temperatures.

According to a release, all affected services will open at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

These services include the McAllen City Hall, including all in-person payments for utilities, the McAllen Public Library, the McAllen Development Center and all in-person tax payments, and the McAllen Municipal Court.

Online payments for water and taxes will be accessible 24/7.

Trash and recycling pick-up will be delayed until daylight. The McAllen Recycling Center Drop-Off will be open at its normal times.

Metro McAllen may delay routes for two hours. You are advised to call the bus company ahead of time for more details.

The Hidalgo-Reynosa and Anzalduas International Bridge will be operational.

The McAllen International Airport will be open, however, flights may be delayed or canceled.

Residents are advised to conserve energy by asking residents to avoid unnecessary electricity usage and to lower their thermostats to 68°F.

All residents are asked to avoid roadways and highways unless absolutely necessary.

The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities in McAllen are open as shelters.

