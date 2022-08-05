Cycling shorts keep you feel cool and comfortable while cycling.

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Crime Stoppers and other community partners are hosting Viva McAllen Streets.

This year’s theme for the event is “May the Police Force Be with You.” Community members have the choice of participating in either a 5K or 10K run for $25 or a cycling ride for 20 miles or 40 miles for $25 across western Hidalgo County.

The Crime Stoppers invite federal, state and local law enforcement officers and their families and friends to join in on the event set to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Children will run for free at 8:30 a.m. to kick off the Back to School Supply Giveaway.

The first 600 registered will receive an event shirt and participation medal.

Registration will be available the day of the event.