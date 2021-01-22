McAllen crime rate down 22 percent in 2020, report reveals

MCALLEN (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department released its findings for its 2020 crime report.

The report shows that the overall crime rate in McAllen fell 22 percent in 2020 from 2019.

McAllen’s 2020 crime rate was 1,843 crimes reported per 100,000 residents. With the population estimated at 158,044, the total number of crimes reported in McAllen was 2,914.

The total number of property crimes and violent crimes also fell by large totals in McAllen.

Property crimes fell by 22 percent, meanwhile, violent crimes fell by 12 percent.

There were overall 821 fewer crimes committed in 2020 in McAllen with dropoffs in robbery, burglary, and assault, among others.

However, the number of murders and rapes increased in McAllen. There were three murders reported in McAllen in 2020, as opposed to just one in 2019. In 2020, 43 rapes were reported in McAllen, compared to 33 in 2019.

The department revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic effected their service with a decline in service calls to first responders.

Total calls to McAllen PD fell by 13 percent. The types of calls with the largest declines were traffic accidents by 31 percent, traffic stops by 29 percent, and traffic problems by 28 percent, among others.

The full report can be found here.