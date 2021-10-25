McAllen Convention Center to host ‘Red, White & You’ job fair for veterans

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Convention Center is set to host the 10th annual ‘Red, White & You’ job fair on Nov. 4.

The job fair is open to the general public, but Executive Director of Workforce Solutions Cameron, Pat Hobbs said they are targeting veterans more specifically.

Veterans are being sought out for their experience in team building, maturity, discipline, and challenges, according to Hobbs.

“They’re really, really good employees, so we want to attract them into our businesses to maintain their workforce and stabilize their workforce,” added Hobbs.

There will be over 50 employers looking to fill positions in education, retail, government, health, education, and more. With 50+ employers, 1,200 to 1,500 jobs will be available for hire.

Early admission for veterans will begin at 9 a.m. and then open to the rest of the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hobbs recommended that all applicants come with a current resume, professional attire, and a smile.

If you are in need of an updated resume or help writing one, Workforce Solutions offers resume assistance and counseling at zero cost.

According to the Texas Workforce Investment Council updated veterans demographic in March 2021, the unemployment rate was at 3.5% for 2020.

For those that can’t make it to the job fair, it will also be held virtually.

The job fair will come at no cost to veterans, their spouses, or employers.