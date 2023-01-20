McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fire at the McAllen Compost Center that began at the beginning of the week has been contained, city officials confirmed Friday.

The McAllen Composting Facility fire began on Sunday, Jan. 15, and was contained by Tuesday, officials said.

McAllen Fire Department, along with neighboring fire companies, responded to the fire immediately by treating hot spots with water.

According to a statement from the City of McAllen, the smoke caused issues to nearby residents, schools and public parks, dropping the air quality throughout the week.

The city said Friday that the fire has been contained and that there is no imminent danger to air quality from lingering smoke.