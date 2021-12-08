McAllen completes Bicentennial Boulevard Extension project

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen has announced the official opening of the Bicentennial Boulevard Extension Project.

On Wednesday morning Mayor Javier Villalobos was joined by city commissioners and city engineers.

The final .9-mile section of the roadway is now open, from the intersection of Freddy Gonzalez to S.H. 107. It is an urban four-lane roadway with designated right and left-turn lanes at roadway intersections, adjacent sidewalks, storm-water system to manage subsurface drainage, water, and sanitary sewer infrastructure and noise barrier.

Funding for the project came from the Federal Highway Administration, Texas Department of Transportation and the Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization (RGV MPO), and other local sources totaling $10.6 million.

The remaining $2.43 million was funded from the 2013 Bond Election.